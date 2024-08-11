Launches
Reverie
Reverie
A journal that calls you every day
Reverie reimagines journaling. Every day, it calls you at your ideal time and turns your spoken thoughts into beautifully formatted entries. No more forgotten notebooks or unopened apps - simply answer Reverie's daily phone call and tell your story.
Launched in
Productivity
Writing
Notes
by
Reverie
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
About this launch
Reverie
A Journal That Calls You Every Day
Reverie by
Reverie
was hunted by
Noah Little
in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Notes
. Made by
Noah Little
Featured on August 12th, 2024.
Reverie
This is Reverie's first launch.
6
4
Day rank
Week rank
