  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Revenue Bar
    Revenue Bar

    Revenue Bar

    Dashboard from RevenueCat in your Mac's menu bar

    Free Options
    Are you an indie app developer like me and keep refreshing RevenueCat every 10 minutes or so? This app let's you check out the dashboard with a single click.
    Launched in
    Analytics
    GitHub
     by
    Revenue Bar
    About this launch
    Revenue Bar
    Revenue BarDashboard from RevenueCat in the menu bar.
    0
    reviews
    30
    followers
    Revenue Bar by
    Revenue Bar
    was hunted by
    Oleh
    in Analytics, GitHub. Made by
    Oleh
    . Featured on October 18th, 2024.
    Revenue Bar
    is not rated yet. This is Revenue Bar's first launch.
    Upvotes
    17
    Vote chart
    Comments
    3
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -