Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Revenue Bar
Revenue Bar
Dashboard from RevenueCat in your Mac's menu bar
Visit
Upvote 17
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Are you an indie app developer like me and keep refreshing RevenueCat every 10 minutes or so? This app let's you check out the dashboard with a single click.
Launched in
Analytics
GitHub
by
Revenue Bar
About this launch
Revenue Bar
Dashboard from RevenueCat in the menu bar.
0
reviews
30
followers
Follow for updates
Revenue Bar by
Revenue Bar
was hunted by
Oleh
in
Analytics
,
GitHub
. Made by
Oleh
. Featured on October 18th, 2024.
Revenue Bar
is not rated yet. This is Revenue Bar's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report