RevealURL

No more clicking unknown short-URLs

#1 Product of the DayToday
RevealURL - Find the safety of any short-URL.
Krishna Damaraju
Maker
Hello PH 👋, We are super excited to have our product released on PH. 🥁 Introducing RevealURL - “a shortURL demystifying tool”.  Short URLs and Spammers 👹 - an annoying combination and we stand against them. Give us the link and we help you to make the move. RevealURL provides you with the needed information on the link to help you decide to open the link or not 🤷🏻‍♂️. It's that easy. Use it and show us some love with hugs or bugs. Cheers 🤟🏻 - KD
gaurav shankar
Maker
Thanks @sarath_damaraju for hunting this. Hello PH Community 👋, Hope you like this utterly simple tool. What makes this launch special is, it's our first (out of many upcoming launches ;) ) launch together. Go ahead, try it out and show us some love!
Naga Raju
This is a great idea, superb guys..
Jonatan Austigard
This would be cool as a chrome plugin that showed the full link when hovering over a shortened once.
Krishna Damaraju
Maker
Thanks, @jonaaust for your interest. The chrome extension is something that's already in our roadmap for this weekend. Expect it to be live next Monday! Cheers! :)
Michal Černý
Not works for shortcut URL that use javascript redirecting.
