Rev Live Captions for Zoom

Sam Deese
MakerPMM @ Rev.com
Hi PH! I’m Sam Deese, a PMM at Rev. To help schools and businesses relying heavily on Zoom to meet and collaborate in a remote environment, we built an app with our leading speech-to-text AI that delivers automatic, highly accurate captions to your meetings in real time! Providing captions can dramatically improve how much attendees understand, how often they engage with you and each other, and assist any viewers who may have accessibility needs. A few callout features: - You only need to install it once - You (the host) can decide when to provide captions for attendees - You can choose to get a post-meeting transcript - We don’t store records or sensitive data Check it out at: https://www.rev.com/zoom-live-ca... If you’d like to give it a try, there is a 7-day free trial! We’d love to get your feedback and I’m happy to answer any questions you have.
Ju Hae Leebuilder of things
Looks really useful and easy to set up!
