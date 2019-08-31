Deals
RetroBot
RetroBot
Bias-free retrospectives without leaving your Slack screen
Agile retrospectives on Slack. Specifically built to:
* Prevent bias
* Allow participants to submit feedback any time thoughts come to mind
* Enable voting on feedback items to talk about, so most important items are talked about first
* Export data easily
