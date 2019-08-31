Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → RetroBot

RetroBot

Bias-free retrospectives without leaving your Slack screen

Agile retrospectives on Slack. Specifically built to:
* Prevent bias
* Allow participants to submit feedback any time thoughts come to mind
* Enable voting on feedback items to talk about, so most important items are talked about first
* Export data easily
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Hidden comment