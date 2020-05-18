Discussion
Marcio Barrios
I am one of the makers of Retro tool, it all started as a small project to learn some cool stuff and to use it internally at Xing. Now it's used across several teams at Xing and Sketch. Today we're opening it to the public, we hope you like it.
We'v been using this tool with our Team and it's proven to be as great as simple and intuitive. I encourage all of you to take a look at!
I really liked it
