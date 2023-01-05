Products
Retro Pod
Ranked #17 for today

Retro Pod

Turn your iPhone into an iPod

Free
A music player for iPhone that syncs with your Apple Music to let you relive the click wheel days.
Launched in iOS, Music, Apple
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Ad
Pitch to Sequoia and NYSE - up to $1M in three startups
About this launch
0
reviews
1
follower
was hunted by
Gabe Perez
Featured on January 6th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Retro Pod's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#159