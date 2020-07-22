Retorio is an AI-powered, personality assessment tool for remote hiring.
Applicants submit video responses to interview questions. Our AI detects subtle behavioural cues, creating a Big 5 personality profile
Benjamin Such
Hello fellow PH'ers, I am one of the software engineers and responsible not only for demo page, you can visit here. But also for the Apps our company develops in general. Bugs, feature requests and other feedback in that regard is highly appreciated. I hope you like your result :P
Hi Hunters, First, thanks @kevin for hunting us! 🙌 We’re happy to launch our public available solution on Product Hunt! 👍What do we do? For the first time being, you (as a user) can prepare and train for job interviews with the power of AI. Become more confident and get to know how you come across. We also support HR people on the other side to mitigate individual biases and create fairer hiring processes, while finding out where people feel most motivated and thus can perform best (different product though). For Product Hunt, we specifically tailored our solution to you – the candidate. 💯What’s in for you? 1) Self-Recognition and Tips: You will get to know how others would see you and how you can prepare for a personal interview 2) Job Orientation: In which jobs you can show your strengths (as a suggestion) 3) Differentiation: To let you create a video CV helps you to shine in front of a recruiter 💙 Why do we do it? We want to give back and help people activating their best self, while contributing to a fairer decision process in general. We've been working on our AI for years with thousands of hours put into the grind of training it to make as objective decisions as possible. 👏🏼How do we do it? Our video-based AI-technology analysis your behavioural patterns along a scientific taxonomy (Big5). Finally, you will be able to see how others would see you. Moreover we give you tips on how to prepare for a personal job interview. For recruiters, we derive recommendations about the best motivational context for a candidate. Everything we do is based on empirical science. Give it a try - we'd love to hear your feedback. The retorio team
Personality counts most in hiring processes! That‘s fair and more than future-driven! Love it!!
@maria_millan We fully agree! Thanks for your input!
This is so cool. This could be a tool that can be used in the future for every debate, sales training, presentation training, etc. Low-key hope to see some famous/eccentric faces like Trump, Biden, Ricky Gervais, Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos.
@marco_di_bree haha, that is a good idea, thanks for the kudos and ideas :)