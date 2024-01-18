Products
This is the latest launch from Retinello
See Retinello’s previous launch →
Retinello
Smart learning, powered by AI
Create flashcards using AI, practice using spaced repetition, and engage in interactive chat sessions where AI is targeting your learning needs. Easily convert PDFs into flashcards or interact with them via chat.
Launched in
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
Retinello
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Retinello
The AI-powered learning platform for everything
Retinello by
Retinello
was hunted by
Daniel Kouznetsov
in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Daniel Kouznetsov
and
Gustav Stål
. Featured on January 19th, 2024.
Retinello
is not rated yet. It first launched on August 16th, 2023.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
