Retinello

Retinello

The AI-powered learning platform for everything

Free Options
Embed
Retinello is more than just a learning platform; it's a revolutionary tool that's breaking the barriers of traditional education. We've harnessed the power of AI to personalize learning experiences and offer solutions to challenges many learners face.
Launched in
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Online Learning
 by
Retinello
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out our launch! We appreciate feedback on everything that we're building. How are the prompts working for you? Got some issues with UX? Cannot create a deck? Slow website? Any issues with the platform is interesting for us."

About this launch
Retinello by
was hunted by
Daniel Kouznetsov
in Education, Artificial Intelligence, Online Learning. Made by
Daniel Kouznetsov
and
Gustav Stål
. Featured on August 16th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Retinello's first launch.
