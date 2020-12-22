RetentionX
Hey Product Hunt 👊 I'm Alex, founder of RetentionX. Today we launch exclusively on Product Hunt what we have been working on for the last years – and we are super excited about your feedback! Our story I have spent the last 12 years of my career building e-commerce companies. As an IT guy 🤓, I know all the pains of working with data, investor reporting and business intelligence. It is still in most parts a manual job that eats a lot of time, requires highly skilled and expensive resources, and is error prone. These errors lead to wrong business decisions more often than they should. We developed RX as an in-house solution for one of my companies. When I saw the impact it had on our daily work and decisions, it was clear that we had to make a business out of it. 100k+ lines of code and 3 years later, RetentionX was born. We managed already over 60M+ transactions in our beta period. We are self-funded & bootstrapped to this point. What is it about? RetentionX is a software that provides you with the most advanced, but out-of-the-box data analysis that could only be done by months of manual work by a specialized data science team. Who needs RetentionX? Any transactional business (especially e-commerce) can benefit from our solution. It enables any business owner from day one to identify the key value drivers of their business, detect leaks and make better decisions as key metrics change. Is it just for Shopify user? No. We have developed RX to work with all kind of transactional data. Shopify is the first direct integration we offer. But any other store or business can still connect with us through our API or scheduled imports. Please feel free to contact me at alex@retentionx.com to discuss your setup. 🔥 Hottest Features - 100+ built-in analyses - Segmentation - Prediction & Forecast - Email reports - Benchmarking - Anomaly detection - AI insights ⭐ Famous Analyses - RFM Analysis - Cohort Analysis - Customer Lifetime Value Prediction - Churn Prediction - Cross-Selling Analysis - Order Gap Analysis - Return Prediction - and 100 more... 🤖 Why is it 'AI'? We all know AI is a buzzword and misused everywhere, so let me touch on that briefly: RX uses a mix of machine learning and AI. We build and train models with hundreds of algorithms to find the best-fit exclusive for your business case. They are used to answer questions such as: - What will my net sales be at the end of the year? - Which items are likely to be returned? - Which customers are at risk of churn and how high is this risk? - How valuable is a specific new customer to my business in its lifetime? Why are we here? We are looking for you and your opinion! Our ideal scenario is to find product-savvy customers who want to support building the ultimate data science solution for their and other companies. People who want to provide valuable feedback, share their needs and thoughts, and be a true sparring partner. In return, we offer free access to RX for at least 6 months. 👊 The deal We'd like to offer Product Hunt a few special deals for our launch and in exchange for your valuable feedback: - 1st customer: Lifetime free usage of RX Advanced plan (worth 399€/month) - 2nd - 5th customer: 6-months free usage of RX Advanced plan (worth 399€/month) - Free upgrades for all Product Hunt users: Choose any plan (Standard, Advanced) you want and pay only the price of the lower one for lifetime. Cheers, Alex
@retentionx @alexisjst Finally a software that saves me a lot of time and hard work to analyse all the data! So looking forward to see the profit maximazing outcome using @retentionx
@martin_karl It was great having you as a private beta customer!
@retentionx @alexisjst the build-in analyses are just awesome...
Amazing what the Team of RetentionX build. I was honored as a private beta user and now first customers. Everyone is talking about major KPIs but the majority cannot measure it and moreover read the fundamentals out of it. Its so business critical and RetentionX solves it. Valuable Data, Analysis and Insights about the core of your business model. We build already a set of analysis by ourself but switched to RetentionX as it is more comprehensive and absolutely eye opening. Missed such a product for a long time!!
@fabianbender Thanks a lot Fabian, you've been an essential part through our journey!
Wow - what a kick-ass product! Congratulations to you @alexisjst and your team!
@nadine_zirbes thank you! highly appreciated
JUST WOW 🤩 It is amazing what RetentionX is capable of and what decisions I can finally make based on really accurate and helpful data. Great job!!
@marina_ne Thank you Marina!