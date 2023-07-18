Products
Retable
Retable
Turn your spreadsheets into smart apps
Retable is a customizable no-code data management tool that helps create smart business apps with your data. Breathe a new life into your data management with automations, smart data views, 28 column types, team management, and several templates.
Launched in
Productivity
Spreadsheets
Database
by
Retable
About this launch
Retable
Turn your spreadsheets into smart apps
Retable by
Retable
was hunted by
Gorkem Cetin
in
Productivity
,
Spreadsheets
,
Database
. Made by
Melih Birim
and
Arzu Özkan
. Featured on August 17th, 2023.
Retable
is not rated yet. This is Retable's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
