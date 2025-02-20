Launches
ResumeUp 2.0
This is a launch from ResumeUp.AI
See 1 previous launch
ResumeUp 2.0
Chat to build your perfect ATS resume in minutes.
No more struggling to create the perfect resume! Just chat with AI, answer a few questions, and build powerful resumes within minutes that pass ATS filters and get you an interview call.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Career
About this launch
ResumeUp.AI
Smart resumes, more interviews.
5 out of 5.0
ResumeUp 2.0 by
ResumeUp.AI
was hunted by
Rohith J
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Career
. Made by
Rohith J
and
Hareesh Vemasani
. Featured on March 8th, 2025.
ResumeUp.AI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 9 users. It first launched on December 8th, 2024.