ResumAI, by Wonsulting
ResumAI, by Wonsulting
Create your perfect resume with AI
We trained ResumAI to get you hired. It shows your impact, demonstrates your experience, and crafts incredible bullet points. Apply to more jobs in less time with ResumAI. Sign up to use ResumAI by Wonsulting – FREE today.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Career
by
ResumAI, by Wonsulting
About this launch
ResumAI, by Wonsulting
Automating Your Resume, 1 Bullet Point At a Time
ResumAI, by Wonsulting by
ResumAI, by Wonsulting
was hunted by
Jerry Lee
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Career
. Made by
Jerry Lee
,
Jonathan Javier
,
Cheyanne Seay
,
Matthew Wu
,
Seoyoon Kim
,
Julia Sim
and
Ron Hyman
Featured on October 17th, 2022.
ResumAI, by Wonsulting
is not rated yet. This is ResumAI, by Wonsulting's first launch.
