REST by goodness

Hi Product Hunt! 👋 Excited to be here. I thought I’d share a little background on why we built goodness. My mother has suffered from sleeplessness for many years, and after using cannabis to remedy my own sleeping issues, I knew I could develop a product to help her sleep better, without getting her Paul McCartney-level stoned. Our team got to work and built REST, an easy-to-dose product that everyone (and their mother) can use to improve their sleep. She now uses the product on a nightly basis and has seen significant improvements in her sleep. Here are a few other things about us that are worth sharing with y’all: 💸 Fair Prices CBD prices are all over the place, ranging from $0.02 / mg of CBD to $0.67 / mg (!), with the market average being around $0.12 / mg. We pride ourselves on offering affordable CBD, with prices as low as 50% cheaper than the market average. We also have a trial program that gets you 7 nights worth of REST for only $20. 🌱 Super-Powered Hemp We take our hemp extract through an emulsification process, which essentially breaks the CBD down into tiny little droplets that make it a lot easier for your body to absorb. Because of this, our products are up to 8x as potent, so you need a lot less to achieve a lot more. Better for your sleep and your wallet. 💊 Plants Not Pills States with active medical marijuana laws saw certain opioid prescription rates drop nearly 20 percent compared to prohibition states. We believe in the power of cannabinoid-based medicine and have dedicated 20% of our profits to help Americans For Safe Access fight the opioid crisis in America through community education and policy reform. 🤖 Chatbots? Finding your optimal amount of CBD is a process of trial and error, so we developed [REST]Bot, a friendly chatbot designed to help you track your sleep quality and fine-tune your plan. RB checks in with you and makes dynamic dose recommendations based on how you’re sleeping, plus it provides helpful tips to improve your overall sleep hygiene. Open to feedback and will do our best to respond to questions as swiftly as we can! With love, Adam P.S. use the discount code HUNT10 to get 10% off your order!
I really like the movement of moving back to more natural products to maintain our health. Really curious to try this out, congrats on the launch Goodness team!
Hey @pascalvansteen! Thank you for showing love, we're excited for you to try it out. :)
Love a product that gives back :). I also like that all the ingredients are natural. A cool solution to increasingly alarming issues of bad sleep and anxiety - excited to try it out and support.
@kerstin_klein Thanks a lot! It's taken many many hours, but we are happy to have built something that brings people better nights, and better days.
Love the product and mission of the company. Would be keen to try this out and see how it affects my sleep (I am a bad sleeper). Looking forward to it!
@gino_taselaar3 Appreciate the support! You should consider picking up a trial on our website to see if it works for you. Please let us know how your experience was at hi@try-goodness.com!
Really like the idea of this product. Would try it for sure!
@murat_denzel Thanks Murat, looking forward to you trying it out. Any feedback would be appreciated on how your sleep was affected by REST. Cheers!