Responsive Images Plugins by Cloudimage

Have you ever struggled with responsive images and image speed?
Our plugin will automatically resize, compress and deliver responsive images over CDN to accelerate your web or mobile application. Provide us with the master image, we take care of the rest!
Mantas MatuzasMaker@mmatuzas
Hello Product Hunters, We are introducing the newest feature in Cloudimage optimization and acceleration service! Implementing responsive images is a must-have for web or mobile applications to load fast, improve user experience and increase conversion. To implement responsive images you must to: 1. generate all images sizes in the BACK-END 2. deliver images via the HTML 5 tag on the FRONT-END The Cloudimage Responsive plugin will automate both! Implement one of our JS, Angular or React plugins on your web or mobile application to enjoy optimized image delivery based on image container size and device pixel ratio. The plugins support the lazy load with all the fancy animation. A cherry on the cake: all images are delivered over CDN and rocket fast all around the world 🚀🚀🚀! 3 features, 1 plugin. All our plugins are open source so feel free to implement it in your projects!
