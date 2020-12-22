  1. Home
Responsible

Strategies to help build trust and retain users early on

User Experience
Growth Hacking
Responsible list is a launch list for makers wanting to gain user trust early on and improve their retention rate. Incorporate trust building strategies to prevent users from jumping off and learn about trust breaking mistakes before making them.
Hey Product Hunters 👋 ! Built a launch list for makers to consider when launching a product. It's based on managing user expectations and building a responsible product that consumers can trust long term. Smart growth strategies may sound enticing but they increasingly lead to users jumping off the platform. You can sort through strategies that impact user acquisition and retention, and filter through importance! It's not a definitive list at the moment, but hope you find it useful.
