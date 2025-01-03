Launches
Reset
Reset
Challenge your anxious thoughts with AI
Reduce anxiety through just 5 minutes a day of guided journaling. Reset uses AI to help you regularly re-evaluate anxious thoughts using evidence-based CBT techniques, so you can keep a balanced perspective.
Health & Fitness
Quantified Self
Health
About this launch
Make a habit of challenging anxious thoughts with AI
64
1
. Featured on January 12th, 2025.
