Challenge your anxious thoughts with AI
Reduce anxiety through just 5 minutes a day of guided journaling. Reset uses AI to help you regularly re-evaluate anxious thoughts using evidence-based CBT techniques, so you can keep a balanced perspective.
Reset: Journal to reduce anxiety
Reset: Journal to reduce anxiety
Make a habit of challenging anxious thoughts with AI
Reset
Reset: Journal to reduce anxiety
was hunted by
Muhammad I B
Health & Fitness, Quantified Self, Health.
Muhammad I B
Featured on January 12th, 2025.
Reset: Journal to reduce anxiety
is not rated yet. This is Reset: Journal to reduce anxiety's first launch.