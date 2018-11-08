RescueTime
Welcome a puppy or kitten visitor to your home of office!
#4 Product of the DayToday
Welcome a puppy or kitten visitor to your home or office! And if you fall in love, you can make him or her your forever home!
Choose an option that is right for you, your home or your office.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
They are all so cute! I'll take them all
Emily HodginsPro@ems_hodge · Operations @ Product Hunt
Wow, I can see how this would be a great perk to office workers and encourage adoptions which is great. Couple questions spring to mind - How is the safety of the animals on loan guaranteed? Is one person designated pet supervisor for instance? (Don't want that curious pupper getting a paw stuck in the photocopier!) Are there background checks before a pet visit can be set up?
