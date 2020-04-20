Discussion
Brice Sturms
Maker
Hey PH, First off, thanks so much for hunting us @katmanalac. Brice from the Request team here. Request Create is a new version of our foundational app that allows you to request payment in cryptocurrency. Our goal as a product team is to make crypto usable in day-to-day life. The last version of the app facilitated over $1,000,000 in payments for individuals and businesses around the globe. With this release, we’ve added some tasty features such as removing gas (the fees required to power a transaction) to create a request, open requests (so that you don’t have to know the payer’s address upfront) and a secure payment environment called Request Pay. Some useful information: - You’ll need a Web3 browser to use the app; we recommend Metamask on desktop - The app is optimized on mobile for Coinbase and Trust Wallet. All other wallets have not been thoroughly tested, so the experience may be sub-optimal - You do not need to specify a Payer’s ethereum address. Feel free to leave it open and send them a link via email, SMS or any other messaging service - All transactions are stored on the blockchain; they’re guaranteed to be immutable and will persist even if we go out of business Thanks for reading! 💪 Let us know what you think below.
