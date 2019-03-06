Reportz v2.0

With Reportz you can pull data from all major platforms used by professionals in digital marketing industry like Google Analytics, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and others in one interactive dashboard that you can send to your client in under 5 minutes.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Radomir BastaMaker@gashomor · CEO at Four Dots, Reportz, Dibz & Base
Hey PH, Radomir from Reportz & Four Dots here:) Quick info: all Product Hunters get extended, no-CC free trial (we are giving 15 extra days + our regular 14 days trial). We’ve just updated Reportz, our superb digital marketing reporting platform with quite a few awesome features and 17 new template reports. Now you can create awesome looking and dynamic reports in under 5 minutes per client, and forget about reporting to them ever again. A couple new features: ● Streamlined and extremely quick onboarding process ● Easy-to-add new integrations directly from the dashboard ● 17 new templates ● New widget builder flow and design ● New in-app subscription page Old but awesome features: ● Full free white-label solution via reports.yourdomain.com, custom colors, logos and image backgrounds ● Unlimited number of widgets per dashboard ● Predefined templates for quick reports setup ● Custom data range selector (inspiration by Google Analytics) ● Responsive, mobile-friendly design, for checking your KPI’s in the coffee queue ● Importing data from CSV’s and uploading images ● Much more to come
Upvote (1)Share·
Nichole Elizabeth DeMeréHunterPro@nikkielizdemere · B2B SaaS Consultant
With Reportz you can pull data from all major platforms used by professionals in digital marketing industry like Google Analytics, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and others in one interactive dashboard that you can send to your client in under 5 minutes. Product Comment: Reprtz is a cloud-based KPI reporting tool for digital marketers and agencies, that gives you the power to connect all major data sources every marketing expert use on daily basis like Google Analytics, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and others in one interactive dashboard that you can send to your client in under 5 minutes. It has a live link option, 24/7 support, rich education base and the best part of it - it has no upsells. Everything from a number of data sources to white label is included without any hidden cost. The new v2.0 comes up with big improvements both regarding functional and visual elements, fresh interface and 19 new, made-for-you templates that you can use to create a wonderful client report in no time. For the Product Hunt community, guys from Reportz gave an extended trial, so you have a complete month to test the tool and play with it for free, so be sure to check it out.
Upvote Share·