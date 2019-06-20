Repo Remover
Archive or delete multiple GitHub repos with a single click.
Zaahir Moolla
Hey everyone! This is a little tool I built to make my life, and other GitHub users' lives just a little bit easier. I was doing some Spring cleaning and figured there should be a quicker, and easier way to cleanup several repos at once, safely and securely. Repo Remover is free to use, and 100% open source: https://github.com/moollaza/repo... If you find this useful, or have any feedback please let me know!
