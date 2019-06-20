Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Repo Remover

Repo Remover

Archive or delete multiple GitHub repos with a single click.

#4 Product of the DayToday
Repo Remover helps you quickly and easily archive, or delete multiple GitHub repos with a single click. Your repos are listed in a table which can be filtered, sorted, and searched. All you need to do is select the repos, choose the action, and click a button!
Reviews
Discussion
Zaahir Moolla
Zaahir Moolla
Maker
Hey everyone! This is a little tool I built to make my life, and other GitHub users' lives just a little bit easier. I was doing some Spring cleaning and figured there should be a quicker, and easier way to cleanup several repos at once, safely and securely. Repo Remover is free to use, and 100% open source: https://github.com/moollaza/repo... If you find this useful, or have any feedback please let me know!
UpvoteShare