Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
ReplyGuy
ReplyGuy
AI that mentions your product in online convos naturally
Visit
Upvote 35
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
ReplyGuy helps customers find out about your product by weaving it into conversations on Reddit and Twitter. Our AI monitors keywords and automatically posts a useful and relevant reply that mentions your product casually and naturally.
Launched in
Marketing
by
ReplyGuy
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out our launch. Feedback appreciated!"
The makers of ReplyGuy
About this launch
ReplyGuy
AI that mentions your product in online convos naturally
0
reviews
37
followers
Follow for updates
ReplyGuy by
ReplyGuy
was hunted by
Scott Fitsimones
in
Marketing
. Made by
Scott Fitsimones
. Featured on January 23rd, 2024.
ReplyGuy
is not rated yet. This is ReplyGuy's first launch.
Upvotes
35
Comments
13
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report