ReplyBoard

Your social growth assistant

ReplyMind is an AI tool that helps busy professionals grow their social presence in the most organic way on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Product Hunt with authentic, thoughtful & relevant replies. ReplyMind is now available as Chrome extension and Android app.
Android
Social Network
Growth Hacking
ReplyMind
Firebase
Firebase
3,405 upvotes
Google's Firebase powers ReplyMind with robust and scalable backend infrastructure. Its real-time database, cloud storage, and authentication services ensure a secure and reliable user experience.
ChatGPT by OpenAI
ChatGPT by OpenAI
7,284 upvotes
GPT-4 powers ReplyMind, generating relevant and engaging social media replies. It helps users create authentic replies that resonate, boosting connections and presence on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Claude by Anthropic
Claude by Anthropic
1,447 upvotes
Claude 3 boosts ReplyMind's performance. Its AI ensures our replies are relevant and emotionally compelling, understanding context and sentiment to help users engage effectively on social media.
About this launch
ReplyBoard by
ReplyMind
was hunted by
Omar Faruk
in Android, Social Network, Growth Hacking. Made by
Omar Faruk
,
Konok Nazmul
,
Zibran Zarif Amio
,
Mehdad Hossain
and
Moon
. Featured on May 27th, 2024.
ReplyMind
ReplyMind is rated 4.9/5 by 17 users. It first launched on August 28th, 2023.
