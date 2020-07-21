Discussion
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 Reploy allows your team to easily configure staging environments or "previews" of your web application on every pull request. Himank and I started working on Reploy with the goal of breaking the barrier between product and engineering teams. In past jobs, we were frustrated when having to share changes with teammates (designers, PMs, etc.), as screenshots weren't effective and video call walkthroughs were time-consuming. Since then, we've onboarded several teams, gathered a bunch of feedback, and we're ready to share Reploy with the community! Reploy is especially useful for: - Speeding up feature collaboration with engineers (i.e. helping catch bugs earlier on) - Turning code reviews into interactive product reviews. - Enabling your team to gather early feedback from beta users. As you might imagine, setup is generally done by engineers, but we pride ourselves in making it so easy that even a PM could do it 🤔 😅. All we need are the commands that you run in your dev stack. Take a look at our docs here: https://docs.getreploy.com And a sample environment here: https://github.com/getreploy/ful... We’ve been working hard for the last few months, and are really keen to hear what you think about Reploy. If you have any ideas or suggestions, we’re all ears 🌽.
I’ve been using Reploy as a beta user and can’t see myself doing any more PRs without it. Congrats on the launch Jay and Himank! Some are calling this GPT-4 🤯
I've been using Reploy for a few weeks now and my fav feature so far is to be able to visually compare diffs between commits. Congrats ya'll on the launch!
