Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
How to post a product?
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
Replica
Replica
Duplicate the screen from your iOS device to your Tesla
🏷 Free Options
iPhone
+ 2
Mirror your iPhone and iPad screen on a Tesla car with Replica and bring your favourite iOS apps to your Tesla.
To celebrate this launch, the screen mirror to a Tesla will be free for a limited period of time!
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
1h ago