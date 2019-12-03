Discussion
Josh Chopak
Maker
Thanks for the hunt Kevin, and hello Product Hunt! I’ve been looking for an easy way to retarget (send ads to the visitors of) *someone else’s* websites since I started doing digital marketing many years ago. For example, when I was doing advertising for a baby clothing brand, I always wanted to tag the visitors of blogs who create content for new parents and serve those people ads for my product -- that audience is clearly spot on! Technically, getting this set up is super easy. Facebook has a "Share Pixel" button and you can do it in a few clicks. But logistically, finding a partner is challenging. You have to find a company that wants to work with you, find the right person at that company, negotiate the price, draft a contract, remember to unshare in the event of churn, etc. Here at Repixel, we're trying to solve that problem through a marketplace. 🌐 As a website owner, you can post a listing so advertisers know you’re open to new partners. Unlike monetizing your website through display ads which is limited in scale and can feel a little spammy, Repixel works in the background and you can work with as many advertisers as you’d like. 🚀 As an advertiser, you can browse the marketplace and filter by price, category, language, and more. When you find a website you like, send them a repixel request, and if you're approved, you can start retargeting visitors. Hope you have time to check it out! We’ll be around all day replying to comments and can’t wait to hear what you think! 🙌 Josh p.s. Exclusive to the Product Hunt community, we’ll be applying a $20 credit to all accounts that spend $100 in their first 30 days on Repixel 😻
