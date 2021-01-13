discussion
Stef
MakerCo-founder, RendezView.io
Hi Hunters! 👋 I’m one of the co-founders of RendezView. We’ve been sprinting this year to build an app for teams that makes it easy and fun to work together online, so you can finish projects faster and deliver better results. 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘁? An endless canvas built for everyday work. It’s a webapp where you can bring documents from everyday life into a collaborative environment. RendezView lets you create permanent workspaces online where you can video chat + edit files + work together with your team, all in the same app. 𝗜𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗲? 😄 It’s currently used by Startups, Scaleups, Small Teams, Big Teams, University Classes, Founders and Investors. Our team uses it for everything from Recurring Meetings, Product Launches, Postmortems, Data Rooms, Investor Dashbords, Break Rooms, Marketing Campaign HQ, among others. 𝗜𝘀 𝗶𝘁 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲? RendezView is 100% free. Sign up and start collaborating immediately! 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁'𝘀 𝗻𝗲𝘅𝘁?🚀 We’re adding new integrations and new features every month, and want to hear from you about what you’d like to see next. 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝘆𝗽𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗱? 📑🖼🎥 You can add files from your computer or Drive, including: - Images (PNG, JPEG) - Videos (.mp4) - YouTube - PDF’s - Google Docs - Google Sheets - Google Slides - URL Hyperlinks + Plus built-in encrypted HD Video Chat in every workspace. Hope you find it useful, and lmk what you think! 🎉 Thanks! - Stef
@stefanopsal1 hi RendezView team, I actually tried this for a group project while in lockdown here in Australia. Like every new app takes a little familiarisation, but was really easy to pick up and my group members and I found it really helpful. Much more interactive when you physically can’t be together. Thanks 🙏🏻
@stefanopsal1 @louise_mulvey Hey Louise! Great to hear from you. So glad it worked for your group project. Let me know if there's anything we can do to make it better.
I have a couple projects coming up, I'll give a shot, this looks really sleek. Well done team!!
@jake_schonberger1 Thanks Jake! Let me know if there's anyway we can make RendezView more useful for your upcoming project. Love what you're doing with the Premoney List!
Really cool platform! I do virtual training in IT, and I love that this would be a great tool to collaborate and build a class, and also easy enough for our students to use and have all the training materials ready to go in one place!
@elliotfertal Appreciate that Elliot. Virtual training is a fantastic way to use RV. Would love to hear more about your experience with the platform so far!
I really like RendezView, both the name (:-D) and the tool! It really helps focus on the subject when you have remote meeting, everything is in sight: editable documents, screenshots, chat video, shared screens, etc. The endless canvas is really useful to gather things with some kind of tangible spatial organisation. Great job!
Wow, wonderful concept, great product. Thank Stef.
@partha_pratim_karan Appreciate it! We built it with product managers like you in mind.