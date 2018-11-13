Rendez is the online tool to schedule your meetings in a snap.
Willem Guensberg@guensberg · Co-founder, Peakfijn
We got fed up with the constant back and forth you always seem to have to go through whenever you want to get a simple one-on-one appointment. 😖 That's why we created Rendez; the simplest way to share your availability with someone, so they can pick a slot and confirm the appointment in a snap. 😎 Reid Hoffman told us to launch early, so here it is. 🚀 We’re really looking for feedback on what to improve next. Do you want to let your sender know none of the slots work for you? Want to automatically login using your Google account? Leave your email address to get an invite emailed after you confirm? Let us know below and we’ll work on that. Thanks @bramk for hunting us.
Pablo Jimeno@pablojimeno · CEO, Spines
@guensberg if you now the app anyone can edit the slots by manually changing the URL.
Willem Guensberg@guensberg · Co-founder, Peakfijn
@pablojimeno Hi Pablo yes, you're right. Thanks. It is one of the downsides of launching early. We were actually aware of this issue and decided to push for go-live nonetheless. To be clear; you can only change the URL if you have somebody's secret token. The only person (apart from yourself) who gets this token, is the one you're trying to schedule the appointment with in the first place. There is a risk the receiver hacks the URL and changes the available slots, you're right, but that would be pretty pointless because the sender gets back the confirmation for a wrong slot. Adding a 'tick' on our list of what to improve first! 🙏
