Rendevous

Tinder for parties. Swipe on parties near you.

#4 Product of the DayToday

Rendevous: Start swiping on parties near you!

How we are unique? Unlike FB events, Hosts are in full control.

All events are exclusive because hosts must confirm pending guest before they can see all event details.

Such details are private until confirmed:

- DM

- exact location

- guest list

Rendevous is for all things PARTIES and events!

Jacqueline von TesmarHiring@jacqvon · Community at Product Hunt ⚡️
Is there vetting for people to join the app?
Jérémy Chevallier@pocketfreud · Cofounder PubLoft & Founder PhxConscious
Interesting concept! Can't wait to check it out :)
Kenzie Ross@kenzie_ross
Great for boring Friday nights!! Love the idea!
Dani Olympi@daniolympi · Developer
Love the idea, but it gives me an error that it couldn't create my account. If it isn't ready yet (waitlist), then it should probably say otherwise people think there's something wrong with the app.
Carlos Costa@carloscosta · Cofounder @FriendTheory
This is dope!
