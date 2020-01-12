Discussion
Francesco Agosti
Maker
Hi everyone 👋🏼, The idea for Renderproxy came to me while at work. Our website (https://0x.org/) is completely written in React and was having some SEO issues. Single Page Apps have a hard time being crawled by search engine bots, and one way to fix this is to implement dynamic rendering (https://developers.google.com/se...), such that bots get served up a pre-rendered version of your site. Google recommends this. Looking online, I was hoping to find something like Renderproxy, but all the solutions I found required me to run my own server, or switch hosting providers. We ended up implementing our own custom solution. With this solution, all you need to do is sign up for Renderproxy, and change your DNS settings. Along the way, I realized it could do other cool things, like get you free custom domains to sites you've built with website builders. In general, it is the easiest and fastest way to set up a reverse proxy that I've seen. Pro tip: You can hook it up to Cloudflare and save on usage costs. It sends the right headers so that even when you're using a CDN, bots will get the pre-rendered site, and your users will get the regular site. Any feedback is greatly appreciated! 🙏🏻 Thanks! Check out the guides: Dynamic rendering: https://renderproxy.com/blog/dyn... Free custom domains: https://renderproxy.com/blog/get...
