Reach your personal goals with OKRs

Setting goals is hard. Following up is even harder!
The world's most successful companies use Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) to help them reach their goals. Should you accept any less?
No prior knowledge needed. OKRs.app gets you started with OKRs today.
Alex Svanevik
Maker
Hello friends! I made this product to scratch my own itch: I wanted a simple web app for OKRs (objectives and key results). Since launching in beta, nearly 100 users have started using it organically, so I figured I should post it here on ProductHunt. I use OKRs.app for personal goals, my businesses, side projects, and just about anything that could benefit from having clear goals. It's really built for anyone, but might be especially suitable for: - Freelancers - Startups - Makers I would love to hear your feedback! Thanks for checking it out 🙏 P.s. I also created this page where you can learn more about OKRs: https://learn.okrs.app
