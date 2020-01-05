OKRs.app
Alex Svanevik
Maker
Hello friends! I made this product to scratch my own itch: I wanted a simple web app for OKRs (objectives and key results). Since launching in beta, nearly 100 users have started using it organically, so I figured I should post it here on ProductHunt. I use OKRs.app for personal goals, my businesses, side projects, and just about anything that could benefit from having clear goals. It's really built for anyone, but might be especially suitable for: - Freelancers - Startups - Makers I would love to hear your feedback! Thanks for checking it out 🙏 P.s. I also created this page where you can learn more about OKRs: https://learn.okrs.app
