Remove Vanity Metrics
Hide # of favorites, RTs and followers from your feed 🙏
#1 Product of the DayToday
Hides the number of favorites, likes, and followers from your feed so you can focus on the content. Download this Chrome extension to experience raw social media.
Jordan GonenMaker@jrdngonen · trying my best.
Hey PH! & @kanyewest Darshil, Maas, and I quickly put together this chrome extension... It hides the number of favorites, likes, and followers from your feed so you can focus on "just the content." Using it is an interesting reminder of how influential social metrics are in our decision making and how we think of others. Let us know what you think! :)
Sergio Mattei@ftxrc · Student maker and founder
In today's environment, sometimes it's great to dismiss all the "clout" social stats give people... great product guys!
Ben@harowitzblack · 😄
Julian Schiavo@iamjustjs · Swift Dev & WWDC Scholarship Winner
Looks like a really interesting product! Would be nice if there was a Safari version :)
Sarah Ross@sarah_ross1 · Pet lover
cool product !
