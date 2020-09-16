Remotive 4.0
The best remote jobs, hand-picked daily.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Rodolphe Dutel
MakerFounder Remotive.io prev. @Buffer
Remotive launched in 2014, we specialise in listing remote jobs. Today, we share around 2,000 hand-curated jobs that are 100% remote! > Why is Remotive different? - 100% remote jobs. No "remote during COVID" jobs, we do our best to check. - Jobs are hand-curated. Real people scan jobs using judgment. - We care. Remotive launched on PH in 2014, we're long-term & full-time bootstrappers. > How is this new? - Better data: We list high-quality, lesser-known and often unique remote jobs. - Better search: Thanks Algolia for providing state of the art search! - Better job selection: We go beyond Tech, covering Health, Law, Teaching... > What happened since our last launch? - We looked into 29,000+ companies, listing 2,600+ remote companies. - We built and lead-scored a database of 22,000+ remote jobs. - We hired staff who hand-picks the best remote jobs. - 5x'ed our listed remote-jobs, updating them daily (we have an API). - New mobile-friendly design, search and geo-restriction options. We’d love to hear your thoughts, comments and feedback. We’re eager to improve, thanks :) Special thank you to: Hugo Fauquenoi, Samuel Durand, the Algolia crew and everyone who helped make this special!
Share
Upvote (5)
The search experience is great! Congrats :)