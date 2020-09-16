  1. Home
  2.  → Remotive 4.0

Remotive 4.0

The best remote jobs, hand-picked daily.

#5 Product of the DayToday
What's new here?
- More jobs: Listing nearly 2,000 high-quality remote jobs.
- Better jobs: 100% hand-curated using judgment not robots.
- Better search: Toggle on/off "US-only" remote jobs.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews5.0/5
Rodolphe Dutel
Maker
Founder Remotive.io prev. @Buffer
Remotive launched in 2014, we specialise in listing remote jobs. Today, we share around 2,000 hand-curated jobs that are 100% remote! > Why is Remotive different? - 100% remote jobs. No "remote during COVID" jobs, we do our best to check. - Jobs are hand-curated. Real people scan jobs using judgment. - We care. Remotive launched on PH in 2014, we're long-term & full-time bootstrappers. > How is this new? - Better data: We list high-quality, lesser-known and often unique remote jobs. - Better search: Thanks Algolia for providing state of the art search! - Better job selection: We go beyond Tech, covering Health, Law, Teaching... > What happened since our last launch? - We looked into 29,000+ companies, listing 2,600+ remote companies. - We built and lead-scored a database of 22,000+ remote jobs. - We hired staff who hand-picks the best remote jobs. - 5x'ed our listed remote-jobs, updating them daily (we have an API). - New mobile-friendly design, search and geo-restriction options. We’d love to hear your thoughts, comments and feedback. We’re eager to improve, thanks :) Special thank you to: Hugo Fauquenoi, Samuel Durand, the Algolia crew and everyone who helped make this special!
Upvote (5)
Share
Matthieu Pujol
The search experience is great! Congrats :)
Upvote
Share
Ari Bajo
Wow! Now there are way more remote jobs listed for my area of interest. The search and ranking of results works well! Nice work!
Upvote
Share
Matthieu Pujol
Bravo @rdutel on the new launch! Exciting times for remotive.
Upvote
Share