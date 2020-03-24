Remotion
Quick video chat from selfies on your desktop
We absolutely love Remotion here @BugHerd. Since we've all had to go fully remote it's really meant we can maintain those simple conversations we would have had across the desk which is invaluable. It's rare that an app instantly becomes the first app you open when you start your day but this definitely has. Thanks for a great product folks and keep up the good work!
Thank you so much for the support @richard_obrien & @bugherd! Thanks for the great feedback too. Today's update has a resized shortlist I think you'll prefer, and we fixed that bug with the stacked people with a new UI. Please keep the feedback coming!
Thanks Andreas! Hey Product Hunt! [Check out 3-minute demo video] My cofounder Charley and I started working remotely when he moved to Chicago. We’d worked on remote teams before, but we struggled to collaborate as closely as we wanted to: scheduled meetings and text chat couldn’t keep up with the pace of our ideas. Why weren’t we video chatting as ideas came up? Quick video chats weren’t happening because they were awkward or annoying. We didn’t know when the other person was free to chat, and setting up video calls felt heavy and interruptive. So we built Remotion: It puts selfies of your teammates on your desktop, so you can see who’s free and jump in to quick video chats. Details: - The Desktop Shortlist puts your teammates a glance away on your desktop - Availability & Status show you who’s heads down or free to chat. As a remote team we deeply value privacy, so all sharing is easy but manual - Lightweight video chat & screen sharing are a click away and happen within the shortlist to minimize distraction Bonus, much-loved feature: - Selfies are quick to update, so that you can share your smile and create a feeling of presence 😄 We’re opening up our beta early and keeping it free, hoping to help all the teams working remotely now. It’s macOS only for now but Windows and Linux are coming soon. We’d love for you to download Remotion from remotion.com, and we’re looking forward to your feedback! -Alexander - cofounder (going to sleep now but looking forward to your questions in the morning)
