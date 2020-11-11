RemoteWorkly
Async video meetings
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Vaibhav Namburi
Maker
Founder @remoteworkly.co | Dev | PM
Hey Product Hunt! I am super excited to share our early product with everyone working remote. Why did we build Remoteworkly? We became remote 1.5 years ago (before it was cool) and saw ourselves in 3-4 hours of zoom calls a day. This was exhausting, demotivating and non-productive. Meetings stretched forever, and tbh most of them weren't needed. 70% of communication is body language, that we miss over a zoom call, so we're constantly "over-delivering" behind the camera. (not like that, you dirty mind 😉) and 4 hours of video calls can drain you out. As of now, HBR states 71% managers find meetings unproductive, CNBC told us 67% of team members spend way too much time in meetings. With tools like Slack, Teams and "always-on" culture, staff are constantly bombarded with pings and FOMO prevents us from stepping away from our computer, leading to really long and stretched out work hours. This lead to zoom fatigue, team disconnects, and people generally just wanting to get back into the office. Lastly, with hybrid models, you end up having half the team in the office doing standups, and everyone else is left out. This leads to disconnection and makes you feel like its highschool all over again With all this happening, we wanted to productise our process that cut down 4 hours of daily meetings to 10 mins max of calls. We've adopted a pure async approach and we've never been happier With RemoteWorkly this all changes: Send a video message instead of holding an unwanted meeting ✅ Async video meetings with transcriptions for teams to communicate across timezones and offices. Aka video walkie talkie ✅ Use video threads for meetings, onboarding staff, client feedback for agencies, building internal wikis. ✅ Share your stand up. Stay connected. Discuss work and see who's working on what...all without another "catch up meeting" ✅ Work with all your tools in one place. No need to switch between apps with our 2-way integrations ✅ Hold better meetings with meeting agendas, talking points, and actionable outcomes as a result of meetings. ✅ Auto-share meeting summaries to slack in one click, no more switching context ✅ Create tasks in your fav work tool straight from your meeting notes, you can close all your tabs ✅ Set and manage your short term and long term OKRs to hit you and your teams goals If we're missing a feature, upgrade or integration, please let me know - we'd love to fix that We'd love for you to try us out and help us improve the future of work
Share
Great stuff V for launching Remote Workly here on Product Hunt :) - I've been a user since day one and love using it daily for our team standups. The Auto-transcribe feature has been a game changer for us :)
@dansiepen thanks for your support and early feedback Dan! Very glad you like it!
I am having an exceptional time building this up. I’m curious how high our product ranks for people and their teams. Feel free to ask any questions, I'd love to answer them.
We've been a customer since day 1 and love the amazing pace of updates and features that keep adding to this. Plus now that our company is 100% remote over 3 different timezones it helps to keep everyone on the right track and not fuss over finding the best time for multi-timezone meetings. My only complaint is that they are charging too little!
@sean_greenhalgh2 hahaha thanks for being an awesome supporter from day 1. Customer number 1 actually, I remember you giving advice on fixing the stripe website bugs haha! Hopefullywe keep serving you better
Super nice idea. Excited to play around with the product!
@dragos_bulugean Thanks mate! Very keen to see how you find it