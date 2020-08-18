Remote | Workers
Hi everyone! The goal of Remote OK was to get people a remote job so they could work from anywhere. It's now been a few years and I think it worked out well, many big remote companies have posted on there and lots of people have found remote jobs through the site. 💡 Idea I then thought what if I can do this on the other side too: if I have the companies that are hiring on one side, what about getting the people they're hiring on the other side. Remote | Workers is exactly that: ✍️ you can create a remote worker profile with your skillset, tags, resume etc. 🦾 you can get auto matched to new jobs posted on Remote OK within seconds (you get an email alert) ✉️ companies hiring directly can browse and message you on the site for hiring 🏷 companies hiring can bookmark profiles to message later 🛂 for safety both worker and hiring profiles can be verified with an ID check (via Stripe Identity), then they show an ID check badge I've deliberately kept it in the middle if it's for full time, part time, or gig workers as I think they're all kind of blending into one these days, esp for remote. As always I hope this helps more people get hired and have a more balanced work life than sitting in a dusty office. 👷♀️ Building I started building it just over month ago in public on Twitter: https://twitter.com/levelsio/sta... In all it took ~32 days, I really wanted to get it out fast to see if it could get validated. Right now recruiters have paid for credits multiple times so it's slight validation. This Product Hunt launch hopefully gives me more info if it's a viable idea. ✅ Status - ~2,000 remote worker profiles - ~100 companies hiring / recruiters signed up 💳 Monetization The site is free to use for remote workers and create a profile but companies that hire buy credits to send messages. Right now it's $1 for 1 credit and 5 credits per message. Let me know what you think, and what I should improve, and what features to add etc! See ya!
I like the gender field with the explanation: "This isn't shown on site but used to balance out the order of profiles a bit" This kind of small changes increasing the visibility of under-represented people is what will help us to re-wire our brains 🤩
@nathanaelkhodl Hi, thanks yes I hope it helps a bit!
Nice work @levelsio! I have 15k+ users on Remotely Job Search with a similar feature. Let me know if you’re interested in collaborating. https://apps.apple.com/us/app/re...