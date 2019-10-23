Remote Work Statistics
Every remote work statistic you ever wanted to know.
We’ve scoured the Internet for every statistic about remote work you could ever need. You’ll find 19 categories of remote work statistics in this browsable, searchable directory that makes it super easy for anyone to cite stats in content, satisfy their curiosity and even explain the benefits of remote work.
Hiten Shah
Phew. This one was a massive effort. We didn’t know exactly what we were getting into when we started. We just knew how valuable it could be based on our own experience looking for remote work statistics. Finding as many remote work related stats as we could, judging each one, and putting them all in one place. Then the hard part started. We had to design something that made it as easy as possible to find all the remote work statistics in one place, actually on one page. We went through what feels like countless feedback loops with actual people who would use it. The result is this one page with all the best remote work statistics you need for citing in your content, helping discuss remote work with your company and of course sharing with friends and colleagues. We’ll be adding more stats as they come out and improving the design too. @marie_prokopets and I would love to hear your thoughts.
I’ve been writing A LOT about remote work. Every time I went to write a report or a post, I had to dig and dig and dig until I could immerse myself and find the right statistics. We decided to change all that. So we scoured reports and articles, and went through the effort of finding all the statistics about remote work. The good, and the bad. And we put them all into one place. We even added dark and light mode, to help with legibility. We’ve split everything up into 19 categories to help you learn all about remote work. Personally, I learned so much more about remote work by documenting these statistics - and I was already an expert. There’s so much gold about coworking spaces, productivity, demographics, and much more. People we shared this directory with early described a bunch of use cases for it - here are just a few: - Convincing your boss to let you go remote - Considering offering flexible work for your company - Creating company policies - Satisfying your interest - Writing about remote work I’d love to hear what you’re going to do with the stats!
