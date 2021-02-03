discussion
Hrishikesh Pardeshi
Maker
Remote work community at Remote Clan
Hey everyone, Every year I work on an extensive analysis & report to get a grasp on the current state of remote working. But this year's report is even more special. Covid-19 is a definitive landmark in the history of remote working and it permanently changed our ways of working. And just like me, you would be curious to know what others think & feel. Pretty stoked to present to you this year's analysis: State of Remote Work 2021 🙌 Although Remote Work 2021 isn't just that. It is a never-ending commitment from my end to update the guide & interviews every year along with the analysis for that year. In totality, it should serve as your go-to remote work resource and is a combination of: 1. State of Remote Work 2021 - Stats & figures based on our survey of 728 remote workers from Gitlab, Doist, SafetyWing, Slite and many more distributed teams! 2. Remote work guide - Our commentary (10000+ words) on pressing topics around remote work based on learnings from interactions with leaders of distributed teams and successful remote workers. 3. 53 stories & 5 podcasts - The actual source of truth for us 😀. The collection of podcasts with leaders from Gitlab, Invision, Doist, Scrapinghub, FlexJobs, etc. and chronicles of remote workers - the people we have learnt the intricacies of remote work from! Would love to hear your thoughts/feedback! Special thanks to our partners - GitLab, Running Remote, SafetyWing, Slite and Flexiple.
