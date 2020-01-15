Discussion
Hey everyone! Firstly, thank you so much Kevin (@kevin) for hunting us :) We began working on Remote Tools in August, 2018 with a simple idea of creating a repository of handpicked tools for remote work. Remote Tools has now grown to become the place to discuss, learn and grow remote work. The journey so far has been absolutely amazing and we have learnt a lot many things about working remotely from numerous individuals we interacted with - leaders, makers, remote workers, evangelists. Remote Work 2020 is the culmination of all our efforts and learnings thus far basis our personal experiences, insights from our conversations with leaders of top remote companies & remote-first makers, and stories of successful remote workers. It is a combination of 3 sections - 1. State of Remote Work 2020 - Stats & figures based on our survey of 331 remote workers from Invision, Gitlab, Doist and many more distributed teams! 2. Remote work guide - Our commentary (totalling 7,101 words) on pressing topics around remote work based on learnings from interactions with leaders of distributed teams and successful remote workers. 3. 5 Podcasts & 12 stories - The actual source of truth for us 😀. The collection of podcasts with leaders from Gitlab, Invision, Doist, Scrapinghub, FlexJobs, etc. and chronicles of remote workers - the people we have learnt the intricacies of remote work from! We will work to update the guide through the year and would also love your help in doing so! If you have anything to contribute, do drop me a line at hrishikesh@remote.tools :) Eager to hear your thoughts/ feedback!
Future is all remote work. So Thank you for taking care of the future ! Gtz, & good look
@artem_stenko Absolutely! And thank you so much for the kind words, Artem :)
