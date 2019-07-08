Log InSign up
Remote Tools 2.0

Discover and discuss about remote-first tech products.

Remote Tools features top remote-first tech products. You can connect with remote work evangelists, product makers & fellow remote workers. You can also explore the tool stack (Collections) used by successful remote teams & get exclusive discounts.
Hrishikesh Pardeshi
Maker
Hey everyone 👋 Firstly, thanks @chrismessina for hunting us! We were humbled by the response we got for remote.tools in October, 2018 and took it upon us to build a more powerful and nifty platform! Remote Tools 2.0 is the culmination of our efforts over the past 6 months :) On remote.tools, you can now - 1. Discover exciting, new remote-first products. 2. Engage and support product makers and remote workers. 3. Learn from actual tool stacks, Collections, used by successful remote companies. 4. Enjoy exclusive discounts on awesome products. If you are a remote-first product maker, you can now - 1. Place your product in front of a large contextual audience. 2. Receive feedback and engage with potential users. Would love to hear your feedback :)
JD Crabtree
Hey there - thanks for putting together this resource. If I wanted to submit my own team's product (Yaguara) what is the process? We have several remote teams utilizing our tool.
Hrishikesh Pardeshi
Maker
Maker
@jd_yaguara Thanks! You can sign up and click "Post a Product". Once you fill up the form and hit submit, our team will get back shortly :)
John Xie
Looks great! 🔥🔥🔥 Will be submitting Taskade 2.0, as a remote team for almost a decade. 🙂
Hrishikesh Pardeshi
Maker
Maker
@johnxie Thanks a ton! Glad you liked it :) Absolutely! Look forward to having Taskade 2.0 on remote.tools!
Hrishikesh Pardeshi
Maker
Maker
@johnxie Also, just checked out Taskade - looks amazing!
