bijan marashi
Hunter
I did an AMA at Remote Students and met this amazing community of students and entrepreneurs. Check out their newsletter for great opportunities. Also, the community is really engaged, I've seen groups collab or resumes, interview prep, and building teams to start companies...
Maker
Hey PH Community! Thanks for hunting us, Bijan! After getting sent home from college due to COVID-19, Akshaya and I wanted to find ways to help our friends who were confused and struggling to find job opportunities. We started by matching students with industry mentors and putting out a collection of companies still hiring, but we quickly realized we needed to scale in order to help as many students as possible. That’s why we decided to build Remote Students, an online professional community for students to find interesting opportunities, learn from peers, and make meaningful connections online. Sign up on remotestudents.co to receive our weekly newsletter of internship and full-time opportunities, events, and resources. You will also get priority access to our invite-only community platform for college students too!
