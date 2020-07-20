Discussion
Hey 👋 I’m Andriy, founder at Portal - we are a distributed company ourselves and help other remote/distributed companies solve international compliance, payroll and benefits. Even building remote companies is not something new, there is a huge gap between people who have been doing that for a long time and hundreds of new companies that just joined. Remote is still complex and there are tons of details to how to be successful at it. A week ago, we had an idea that it would be cool to have something in between Wikipedia and Stack Overflow to gather different bits of knowledge about remote work and make sure it’s always relevant using the power of a remote community. Remote Guide to the Galaxy is *to be* the most complete resource about remote and distributed work maintained as an open collaboration project. Anyone can suggest a tool or become a contributor. We've built the current version of RG2G in 48H using Notion. We believe this is just the first step towards what it might one day be. We deliberately did not make RG2G into something very defined from the beginning to give a remote community the ability to shape it towards the form it needs. So do suggest how to make it more useful. Also, today our team will be monitoring this comments section and adding all suggestions of tools, books, articles and other things directly into RG2G. Beyond today you can also tag @meetportal under any tweet about remote work to suggest it to be added to RG2G and our team will take care if it. From 🌍 with ❤️ Andriy & the Portal team
