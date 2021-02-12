discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Liam Boogar
Brand Marketing @ 360Learning
Built half of my home office based 100% on @jobvo's article on setting up your remote office. Love what the company is doing and hope one day to work for a company that works with Remote one day!
Share
I've always though of this as "Stripe for remote hiring". I don't know why though, maybe because: 💳 Stripe does the hard work of managing payments behind the scenes and you'll get a shiny dashboard with all that you need. 🌎 Remote does the hard work of managing your remote team's payroll behind the scenes and you'll get a shiny dashboard with all that you need. This is definitely a much needed product for *our new remote world* – lets you hire a global team without really thinking about the legal aspects of it.
Super cool product and idea and great team! We're just making our first hire through Remote, and it's a really good experience 😊
Great idea! I have decently hired a few people around the world and can definitely relate to this pain point. Thanks for sharing.
Definitely solving some major challenges with managing a remote workplace!