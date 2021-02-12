  1. Home
Remote empowers companies to employ global teams compliantly

Remote empowers companies of all sizes to employ global teams. We take care of international payroll, benefits, taxes, and compliance, so you can focus on growing your business.
Liam Boogar
Brand Marketing @ 360Learning
Built half of my home office based 100% on @jobvo's article on setting up your remote office. Love what the company is doing and hope one day to work for a company that works with Remote one day!
Rauno Metsa
Building RemoteHunt.com
I've always though of this as "Stripe for remote hiring". I don't know why though, maybe because: 💳 Stripe does the hard work of managing payments behind the scenes and you'll get a shiny dashboard with all that you need. 🌎 Remote does the hard work of managing your remote team's payroll behind the scenes and you'll get a shiny dashboard with all that you need. This is definitely a much needed product for *our new remote world* – lets you hire a global team without really thinking about the legal aspects of it.
Jakob KnutzenFounder of MeetButter.io
Super cool product and idea and great team! We're just making our first hire through Remote, and it's a really good experience 😊
Javier Sanchez MejoradaCo-Founder & Head of Product @Afino
Great idea! I have decently hired a few people around the world and can definitely relate to this pain point. Thanks for sharing.
James Quinn
CEO @ Afino
Definitely solving some major challenges with managing a remote workplace!
