Ask
Ship
Makers
Jobs
Events
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Remootio
Remootio
Make your gates & garage doors smart with Bluetooth & Wi-Fi
Crowdfunding
more info
UPVOTE
5
Featured
an hour ago
Tweet
Share
Embed
Remootio makes your gates and garage doors smart. It works with your smartphone iOS/Android and Alexa (Google Home compatibility is coming soon).
Reviews
Would you recommend Remootio to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
Hunter
Kevin William David
Makers
Szántó Csaba
Bence Kurucsó
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.