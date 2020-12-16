  1. Home
remonade

Remote work made easy

Productivity
Remote Work Tools
remonade is a daily task management and communication tool for remote and distributed teams. No matter where you are, get your team's performance in real-time.
Rob Chapman
Maker
simple is great but have you seen STUFF
Super proud to be part of the v2 release!
Julien Ergan
Maker
junior software developer @remonade 🍋
We are really excited about this new version !!! We hope you'll join us in building a future where anyone can work freely & from anywhere!
Yuki Kurimoto
🎈
3rd student in the University of Tokyo
I want to use this version right now. It seems that the UI design is refined so much and useful for me, really!!
Keita Mitsuhashi
Maker
Frontend developer.
@yuki_kurimoto Thanks! We are really interested in academic usage. We will add some features that works for universities and schools. Please keep your eyes on us.
Mari MatsuzakiTech enthusiast & food lover from Tokyo🗼
Congrats on the launch! Super excited to see these product updates :)
坂田駿介
Congrats !! I am very excited !!
