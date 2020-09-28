discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ritik Goyal
Maker
Hi Hunters! I've been working on remixr for quite some time now and it's my first product release! I have been a long time Spotify user and regularly make playlists for different moods, activities or situations. So, I desperately wanted a feature to help me discover new music based on these playlists as well as generate customized playlists, so I decided to make one! Using remixr, you can generate new playlists based on your existing playlists as well as based on different artists and tracks. You can also fine tune various attributes such as popularity, mood, energy, danceability, etc. to generate the perfect playlist for you! I hope you enjoy the app :) and please feel free to leave any feedback or suggestions you might have. The project is open source and you can find it at https://github.com/rtkg12/remixr if you're interested!
UpvoteShare