Remitr Global Business Account - Recieve Payments in USD, EUR GBP With Remitr, you can make painless payments to anywhere in the world...but did you know we also take the pain out of paid? Introducing the Remitr Global Business Account (GBA). When you sign up for Remitr, you get a FREE GBA which gives your business access to unique USD, GBP and EUR accounts and routing numbers.