Remindr
Schedule reminders with SMS
#5 Product of the DayToday
Over 90%* of SMS messages are read within just 3 minutes of receiving them. Remindr helps you to automate sending SMS messages to multiple contacts in one single click.
Nick CoatesMaker@gadgick · Founder - remindr.to
👋 Excited to share my latest product with the Product Hunt Community! Remindr is a super simple & affordable way to schedule reminders with SMS. Why did I build something on-top of a "legacy" method of communication? 👇 SMS isn't dead. It's still one of the best way (along with email) to communicate because it's a standard protocol. It's available on every smartphone; doesn't require users to download an app & is pretty reliable. But that's not really why I built Remindr. Whilst I'm not coding or implementing incident strategy at Symantec, I'm a Scout leader. I volunteer to help build the skills of 6-8 year olds. However, almost every week/every term, I get the same messages from parents such as "when are we back at Scouts?" and "when are we visiting X" and I also have to ask "can you remind Y to bring their homework". My parents use WhatsApp, Messenger & iMessage... I hate having to use multiple methods. SMS is much easier, they all have access to this standard. 🎉 I've successfully used Remindr with my Scout group, and it's a 100% success rate. Leaders say this has helped plan better & parents love the way this reminds them, in a simple way. You could use Remindr for many things ... from your business to community to education. 💸 Best of all, I needed this to be affordable for me and my group. It's a simple one-off payment that gives you credit. Then, you can top-up (launching soon) with credits as and when you need them. No more subscription or wasted credits. 🙌 Looking forward to feedback!
Sergio Mattei@ftxrc · Student maker and founder
Congrats on the launch Nick!!! Keep up the ship hustle!
Nick CoatesMaker@gadgick · Founder - remindr.to
@ftxrc Thanks man! Makerlog 2.0 has helped me to keep on shipping & keeping on track with launching 🎉
Fajar Siddiq@fajarsiddiq · FajarSiddiq.com
Dude this is so sick! You made SMS so cool! Congratulations on the launch Much love from Singapore!
Nick CoatesMaker@gadgick · Founder - remindr.to
@fajarsiddiq Thank you so much Fajar! Your support means a lot 🙌 SMS definitely shouldn't be forgotten!
Fajar Siddiq@fajarsiddiq · FajarSiddiq.com
@gadgick Yes! true, SMS can't be forgotten. You're most welcome! This is the coolest thing i've seen all this month. This is very useful.
