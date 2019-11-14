Rememo Stroke Recovery

Discussion
Aleksandr Lanin
Maker
Hey PH, I'm Aleksandr, the product manager of Rememo. The idea for creating this app came up when I found a recent study by Marlene Bönstrup from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, we found that the greatest efficiency in the learning process is achieved in short periods of rest between periods of practice. These findings significantly changed the way researchers traditionally think about the time it takes us to form a memory and learn new skills—they show this can occur over a period of seconds, rather than hours or days. This research shows that the way the stroke or brain injuries therapy is conducted should be changed. We took the "practice and rest" approach as a basis for our app. We have already received some feedback from stroke patients who found Rememo helpful. We are developing more ideas for motor skills improvement. Your thoughts and any ideas are much appreciated!
